FPJ-Ed l JoSAA Counselling 2021: Seat allocation of round 3 today at josaa.nic.in; click here for full schedule

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce seat allocation for round 3 today on November 6. The first round allocation was announced on October 27 and the round second allocation was released on November 1.

In order to get admission in any of the IITs, NITs, IIEST, IIITs and Other-GFITs, it is compulsory for the candidates to register through the official JoSAA website. The second mock allotment list has been released on the official website.

Full schedule:

Advertisement

Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone topped the JEE-Advanced this year by scoring the highest marks ever in the IIT entrance exam, results for which were announced.

The 17-year-old Agarwal, who plans to pursue B.Tech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay, has scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced.

A total of 41,862 candidates have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, of whom 6,452 are female candidates, according to officials.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). A total of 1,41,699 candidates had appeared in both paper 1 and 2 of JEE-Advanced.

“While 97 foreign candidates had registered for the exam only 42 of them appeared out of which seven have qualified,” a senior official said.

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

Starting this year, JEE-Main was conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase was held in February and the second in March.

The next phases were scheduled for April and May but those were postponed in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that raged through the country affecting lakhs. The third edition was held from July 20-25, while the fourth edition was conducted from August 26 to September 2.

The ranks of the candidates were released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

(With PTI inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 09:16 AM IST