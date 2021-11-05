FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 counselling schedule to be declared soon on mcc.nic.in

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results were declared recently by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In light of this, the all India quota NEET counselling schedule will be released soon on mcc.nic.in . The NEET cut-off marks have also dropped this year as compared to the previous year.

The schedule for NEET 2021 AYUSH counselling for courses such as Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine will also be released soon on official website - aaccc.gov.in

Candidates who appeared for NEET should keep the following documents ready for counselling:

Admit cards of NEET 2021

Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

Class 10 pass certificate

Class 12 pass certificate

Government-issued photo ID

Passport size photos

Caste certificate, if applicable

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

The qualifying marks range this year has dropped from 2020. While the qualifying marks range or cutoff for general and EWS category had been set at 720-138 as against 720-147 in 2020, the cutoff for OBC, SC and ST came down to 137-108 from 146-113 in 2020.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for general/ EWS PwD candidates is 137-122 as against 146-129 in 2020. This year's qualifying marks ranges for OBC PwD SC PwD and ST PwD candidates is 121-108.

"The Directorate UR of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15 pc All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU & AMU. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information. Candidates will apply for 15 pc All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted," the official added.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 12:53 PM IST