FPJ-Ed: NEET-UG 2021 counselling schedule to be declared soon on mcc.nic.in; keep these documents ready

The results for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results were declared on Monday by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair shared the top rank scoring full marks. The NTA has also released the final answer key along with the results.

A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.

Meanwhile, the all India quota NEET counselling schedule will be released soon on mcc.nic.in .

The NEET cut-off marks have also dropped this year as compared to the previous year.

The NEET-UG exam was held on September 12 with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for the medical entrance exam.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

The results were declared after the Supreme Court stayed a Bombay High Court judgement ordering fresh exams for two medical aspirants.

The centre had sought a stay stating the results were being held up due to the Bombay High Court’s order. They also argued that the petitioner's statements have inconsistencies and may set a wrong precedent for future candidates.

Keep these documents ready:

Admit cards of NEET 2021

Results of the NEET 2021 or rank letter

Class 10 pass certificate

Class 12 pass certificate

Government-issued photo ID

Passport size photos

Caste certificate, if applicable

The single-shift pen-paper NEET-UG 2021 is a qualifying entrance exam for admission to bachelor courses in medicine and surgery (MBBS), dental surgery (BDS), ayurveda, unani and homeopathic among others in premier medical colleges like AIIMS and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

The qualifying marks range this year has dropped from 2020. While the qualifying marks range or cutoff for general and EWS category had been set at 720-138 as against 720-147 in 2020, the cutoff for OBC, SC and ST came down to 137-108 from 146-113 in 2020.

Similarly, the qualifying marks range for general/ EWS PwD candidates is 137-122 as against 146-129 in 2020. This year's qualifying marks ranges for OBC PwD SC PwD and ST PwD candidates is 121-108.

"The Directorate UR of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15 pc All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU & AMU. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information. Candidates will apply for 15 pc All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted," the official added.

