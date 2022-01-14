FPJ-Ed: DEd announces changes in documents required for RTE admissions

Changes to the documentation for residency evidence in the admission procedure for 25% reserved seats have been made under the Right to Education Act (RTE).

For the academic year 2022-23, the RTE admission form filling procedure will commence from February 1, 2022. Earlier, passbooks and gas books of banks other than nationalized banks were considered for residential proof in the admission process for reserved seats. The Directorate of Elementary Education has clarified that it will no longer be considered.

Except for nationalized bank account books, gas books will not be accepted. Online applications will be available from February 1. The Directorate of Primary Education has issued a circular informing about the changes in the required documents in the admission process.

Last year, the RTE admission process till 2020-21, before filling up, ration card, driving license, driving license, electricity-telephone payment, income tax payment, gas book, Aadhar card, voter identity card, passport, bank account book, other local bank account book and online application. One of the documents of the registered lease agreement was considered. This has now been changed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 03:53 PM IST