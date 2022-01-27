FPJ-Ed: CBSE organizes 'Multi Skill Foundation Course' training for secondary level teachers

CBSE, in collaboration with Lend-A-Hand India, is hosting an online teacher learning on the 'Multi Skill Foundation Course' to provide training to teachers teaching the Multi Skill Foundation Course in CBSE-affiliated schools.

The training will take place from January 31st to February 3rd, 2022.The training requires registration. For attending the online Training of Multi Skill Foundation Course, teachers can register till today by 06:00 pm, 27th January 2022. Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3fiPEIy.

All the teachers teaching Multi Skill Foundation Course in the CBSE affiliated schools must join this training.The Multi-Skill Foundation Course & Training Methodology Orientation will take place on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The training is organized into four modules:



A) Module 1: Food Processing Techniques and Personal Health and Hygiene



B) Module 2: Energy & Environment



C) Module 3: Gardening, Nursery, and Agriculture Techniques



D) Module 4: Workshop & Engineering Techniques. Multi Skill Foundation Course (skill subject with subject code 416) allows the weaving of skill education with mainstream subjects and encourages learning with real-life experimentation. This subject aims to make learning multisensory, joyful, reflective, and multidisciplinary.

Multi Skill Foundation Course (MSFC) was one of the 73 approved job roles by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) in 2018. Subsequently, the course was adopted by CBSE as one of the skill education subjects.'

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:51 PM IST