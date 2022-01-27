FPJ-Ed: Sister Alice Thomas wins ‘Best principal award’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal Sister Alice Thomas of St Paul's Institute of Professional Studies was awarded the 'Best Principal Award' by the All India Association of Christian Higher Education in India (AIACHE).

The award was presented to her as a special recognition of her contribution to the development of the college.

There are 700 colleges under the All India Association of Christian Higher Education in India, out of which Principal Sr Alice was honoured with this prestigious award.

In addition, Dr Goldie Jackie, Head of the Department of Commerce, was presented with the 'Best Faculty Award' for her special innovative teaching skills.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by St. Paul's College in which Sr Alice and Jackie were honoured by Bishop Chacko of Indore.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:26 AM IST