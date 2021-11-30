FPJ-Ed: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 exams to begin tomorrow, here's a look at important details, guidelines, pattern

From December 1, Wednesday, onwards the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-1 class 12 boards exams which will continue till December 22. Candidates appearing for the exams can access the term-1 roll numbers and admit cards on cbse.gov.in. To access the admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

In addition to the admit cards, the board has also release guidelines.The admit cards are available for download on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

For the first time the CBSE has decided to conduct Term 1 Board exams in objective types/MCQ and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The board exams will begin at 11.30 am due to the winter season.

A day before the examination, here's a look at important details and guidelines:

The board has instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered "use of unfair means" and action will be taken against the candidate.

Each OMR will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

For each question, the sheet will have four circles labelled a, b, c and d. Once they decide on the answer, the candidates will have to completely darken the circle pertaining to the chosen option. The four circles will be followed by a blank box. Candidates will also have to write their chosen option a, b, c or d in the blank box. The reply written in the box will be treated as final.

According to the class 12 timetable, the first exam will be of sociology (December 1) followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10, psychology on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.

The final results for CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22 will be announced after the first and the second-term examinations. Once the term-1 exam concludes, the results in the form of the marks sheet will be declared. However, no student will be placed in the 'Pass' and 'Essential Repeat' categories after the CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 05:42 PM IST