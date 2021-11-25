FPJ-Ed: CBSE eases admission process, foreign board students no longer need prior approval to join affiliated schools

In a major decision, the CBSE Board has decided that Indian students coming back to India for schooling need not seek approval from the Board. This has brought immense relief to NRIs staying abroad and wishing to re-school their children in Indian schools.



The Covid-19 Pandemic forced many Indians to move back to India. Many such families came with children seeking admission to various Boards for their wards. CBSE, for one, demanded approval before a child was admitted. The CBSE Board gave admissions to students from abroad based on the equivalency of classes.



However, thanks to today’s directive by the CBSE Board signed by Dr. Sanyam Bharadwaj- Controller of Examinations, admissions has now been made extremely easy. It is now possible for students from abroad to apply freely to schools affiliated with CBSE board in India. For more information, visit the https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite/. Equivalent classes for standard 10th and 12th can be found on the same.



A family which recently moved back from the Middle East said that CBSE Board has a good reputation abroad, “and by making admissions easy, it has helped our case.”



Another lady whose niece was planning to come back to India for studies, also from the Middle East, said that CBSE is a far preferred Board especially by those staying abroad, and this new directive helps the case of those students who want to return to India, and keep the high standard of studies.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:28 PM IST