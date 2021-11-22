FPJ-ED: SC to take decision on plea filed by 11 CBSE students on December 6 after failing in improvement exam

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear a plea filed by eleven CBSE class 12 students on December 6 regarding the original exam result.



The plea was filed by 11 students who had appeared for the CBSE examination for improving their marks in August-September this year. The students were declared passed in the original examination and were marked fail after the improvement exam.



The plea was filed by the advocate Ravi Prakash and asked CBSE not to mark class 12 students fail when they had already passed the original examination. CBSE and CISCE follow the pattern of evaluation based on theory as 30/30/40. 30 percent from class 10 board, 30 percent from class 11th board, and 40 percent from class 12th board.



CBSE's evaluation policy of June 17 says that students who are not satisfied with the assessment done based on the policy will be allowed to reappear for examination and the latter marks will be considered. Contradictory to this policy, a CBSE, March 16 circular states "better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered for the final declaration of marks" and "candidates who will improve their performance will be issued combined marks" claimed the other plea and there is no specific bylaw which states that the original mark sheet will be invalid if the student appears for improvement exam.



The counsel appearing for CBSE said that it had received the plea on Sunday and will need some time to seek instruction. The bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar postponed the hearing to December 6.

