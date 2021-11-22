FPJ-Ed: First convocation of School of Performing Arts, NMIMS conducted offline

Mumbai: The first annual convocation ceremony of Narsee Monjee's School of Performing Arts was held on November 13, 2021.

The convocation was presided by Chief Guest Mr. Louiz Banks, internationally acclaimed Pianist and Composer; Shri. Shalin Divatia, Nominee of Honorable Chancellor; Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Honorable Vice Chancellor; Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Dr. Vikas Bharadwaj, Associate Professor, School of Performing Arts.

The School of Performing Arts is structured for anyone who wants to build a career in music.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:19 PM IST