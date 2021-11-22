e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:19 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: First convocation of School of Performing Arts, NMIMS conducted offline

The School of Performing Arts is structured for anyone who wants to build a career in music.
Staff Reporter
Mumbai: The first annual convocation ceremony of Narsee Monjee's School of Performing Arts was held on November 13, 2021.

The convocation was presided by Chief Guest Mr. Louiz Banks, internationally acclaimed Pianist and Composer; Shri. Shalin Divatia, Nominee of Honorable Chancellor; Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Honorable Vice Chancellor; Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Dr. Vikas Bharadwaj, Associate Professor, School of Performing Arts.

The School of Performing Arts is structured for anyone who wants to build a career in music.

