FPJ-Ed |CAT 2021/Day 2 Tips: Simple moves to tackle the DILR section

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) has always been considered one of the most difficult sections in the CAT exam. Students struggle even while practicing DILR.

Having scored 100 percentile in the DILR section, Pranav Pant gives CAT aspirants few cues that can be kept in mind while attempting this section of the paper.

Tips for DILR:

1. CAT does not ask individual questions in the DILR section. These questions are in the sets of four or six. Before entering the examination hall, you are clear about your strong areas. You should know whether you’re good with Data Interpretation or with Logical Reasoning or in Data Interpretation, which kind of graphs charts, you’re good at.

2. In the first few minutes of the exam, quickly glance through sets, understand them, and find the doable ones. Go for whichever you’re good at and pick the sets accordingly.

3. Sometimes, you’re stuck and cannot find appropriate answers, take help of the options. Maybe then you can find the correct answer.

4. If you’re stuck at a set and even options aren’t helping, just skip it. You’ll end up wasting time if you keep attempting for it longer. But, before skipping the set, make sure you’ve seen all the questions.

5. If a question requires too much time, don’t attempt it. Solving a set does not mean you’ve to attempt all questions. It might be possible that three questions of a set are done in six minutes whereas the fourth question is taking six-seven additional minutes, it's worth skipping that question.

6. Although luck may play a part sometimes don’t leave non-MCQs. In case you’re attempting a set that has non-MCQs, which has possible answers could be small numbers, then you have a higher chance. Make sure that you fill something, you just could get lucky.

7. Don’t target any score, just give your best. Some candidates go with the mind that they have to target a particular score to get a particular percentile. It totally depends on the difficulty level of the paper. If the paper is easy, your score might not be sufficient.

(Pranav Pant is an MBA from FMS, Delhi University. He has cracked several exams such as CDS, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, UPSC prelims. He teaches quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and logical reasoning to MBA exam aspirants. He scored 99.96 in CAT, AIR 2 in MAHCET, AIR 5 in CMAT)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:00 AM IST