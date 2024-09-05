FPJ Celebrates Teacher's Day 2024: Honoring Educators From PG Garodia, Campion, CES's Michael High, Pawar Public, & Beacon High Schools

List of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition | FPJ

In our special Teacher's Day edition, The Free Press Journal proudly featured a selection of remarkable educators who have made a significant impact in their respective schools. These 46 teachers from 24 schools stand out not just for their dedication, but for their unique contributions to the lives of their students. While their principals nominated them, we also realised that they had many hidden talents.

Here's a list of teachers from 5 schools who featured in our special edition:

Sujatha Variar has been a pillar of the PG Garodia School (ICSE) for 23 years. As the senior-most teacher and headmistress, she brings unparalleled experience to her role.

Ms. Sujatha Variar from PG Garodia School(ICSE) | FPJ

Ms. Variar teaches Geography to Class 10 students and is known for being an accessible and supportive mentor to both her colleagues and students.

Rosemary Misquitta from Campion School is a teacher who goes above and beyond. Her well-rounded education and commitment to her students are evident in her innovative and engaging teaching methods.

Ms. Rosemary Misquitta from Campion School | FPJ

Ms. Misquitta's classes are anything but monotonous, and her mastery of her subject, combined with her pleasant personality, makes her a beloved figure in the school.

Merlyn Rodrigues of CES’s Michael High School is a teacher whose care and compassion set her apart. She dedicates extra time and effort to ensure her students succeed, often staying available after school hours.

Mrs. Merlyn Rodrigues from CES's Michael High School | FPJ

Her students look up to her, and she is known for her unwavering dedication, approachable nature, and the strong rapport she shares with everyone in the school community.

Jisha Prabash at Pawar Public School, Bhandup, is an innovator in the classroom. By incorporating technology and creative teaching methods, she transforms complex topics into easily understandable lessons.

Mrs. Jisha Prabash from Pawar Public School, Bhandup. | FPJ

Ms. Prabash's use of songs and rhymes to teach concepts like the animal and plant cells has made learning both fun and effective. Her approach to involving every student in the learning process and encouraging participation sets her apart.



Arti Punjabi, a dedicated teacher at Beacon High School for over 15 years, is renowned for her exceptional rapport with students and parents. Her commitment is evident in the extra classes she offers, often going as far as holding sessions on Sundays.

Mrs. Arti Punjabi from Beacon High School | FPJ

Dr. Kashmira Jamali, the school’s principal, considers Ms. Punjabi an invaluable asset, particularly in her role as a Mathematics teacher.