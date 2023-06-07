Former News Anchor Sreenivasan Jain Joins Jindal School of Journalism and Communication

Sreenivasan Jain | wikipedia

Sreenivasan Jain, Former News Anchor at the TV News Channel, NDTV has joined the Jindal Global University (JGU) as an Adjunct Professor at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication.

Announcing the appointment, JGU's founding Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar said, "Sreenivasan Jain is an outstanding journalist in the best traditions of the practice and his experience will enrich JSJC and JGU in many ways. He has spoken truth to power during his career as a journalist and his joining our university as a faculty member will instil confidence among the students in pursuing a career in journalism and public affairs on the edifice of ethics and integrity. The students of JSJC have had a unique experience of studying at an exciting school with an innovative and interdisciplinary curriculum in cinema, journalism and communication that offers a wide range of national and international opportunities."

The Jindal University on twitter writes, "JGU welcomes @SreenivasanJain as Adjunct Professor at the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication (JSJC). He will be teaching a course on investigative reportage, drawing from his long experience in reporting — and uncovering — some of the biggest stories of our time."

On January 28 this year the news anchor quits the News Channel after a 3-decade stint.

The development was confirmed by him on social media. In a tweet, he said, “Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later.”

Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 28, 2023

Sreenivasan Jain is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award in the category 'Journalist of the year' in 2014. He has also earned the Red Ink Awards in 2015, and Anchor of the Year at ENBA Awards, 2016. Other awards include the World Media Summit Awards in Beijing, the World Silver Medal at the New York Festivals, the Hero Honda Indian Television Academy Awards, the Indian Telly Awards, the ENBA Awards, and the GQ Man of the Year (Media) in 2009. He was a recipient of the Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000.

