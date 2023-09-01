 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2023 Scorecard Soon At natboard.edu.in
The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard soon | Pixabay

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is likely to issue scorecards of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 today, August 31. The examination was held on July 30 and results have already been announced on natboard.edu.in. The notification by the NBEMS states, "Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-June 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after 31st August 2023."

The schedule for in person distribution of FMGE-June 2023 pass certificates will be notified later, it added.

Steps to download FMGE June 2023 scorecards:

Visit natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Open the scorecard download link.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check and download the marks sheet.

For any query related to the FMGE June 2023 exam, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write on its communication web portal.

