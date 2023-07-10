NMC Guidelines Sidelined As Foreign Medical Graduates Forced To Pay For Internships

Foreign medical students are being asked to pay a humongous amount as part of internship fees. | Representative Pic

Students from the medical field are having difficulty working their way around internships. In comparison with Indian students who are paid a stipend during the time of their internships, on the contrary, foreign medical students are being asked to pay a humongous amount as part of internship fees.

Following that, in May 2022, the National Medical Commission instructed state directors of medical education to ensure that there was no internship fee charged to students from any group.

Students Facing Tough Time:

According to reports, Pavandeep Singh, a final year MBBS student, took six years to complete his course from China owing to Covid. This was tagged along with a two-year internship in India which was made mandatory for foreign medical graduates (FMGs) by the National Medical Commission. Singh said, "In 2021, I got my first internship in a private medical college after paying Rs 50,000 and did not receive a single penny as a stipend. For my second internship, I paid Rs 20,000 and received no stipend even though there are NMC guidelines that ensure stipends for FMGs." He is currently in his second internship at Dr. BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, Punjab. His internship will end in November.

Furthermore, during the counseling, Surbhi Rana, an MBBS graduate from Homieĺ State Medical University in Brussels, Belgium, found that FMG students in Himachal Pradesh are also paying thousands in fees for internships. However, the amounts are collected under different heads. She said, "I have paid around Rs 48,000 to get an internship at Government Medical College (GMC) Chamba. Premier government colleges have different fees that they collect from FMG students. It is usually taken as the Rogi Kalyan Samiti fee [Patient Welfare Committee] and not as the FMG internship fee. For example, in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital Shimla and Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital Nerchowk, the fee is Rs 32,000; in Medical College Hamirpur, the fee is Rs 30,000."

The two-year compulsory internship mandate does not apply to Indian medical students who also studied online during the pandemic. This prompted FMGs to protest at the NMC office in October 2022, demanding equal treatment.

