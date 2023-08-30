FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard Likely To Be Out Tomorrow At natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result 2023 Scorecard | Pixabay

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecard 2023 most likely by tomorrow, August 31. Those candidates who have qualified for the FMGE exam can download the FMGE scorecard through the official website at natboard.edu.in. The FMGE scorecard June session can be downloaded after entering the user ID and password.

FMGE scorecard will have information about the FMGE results, candidates' scores, correct and incorrect responses, etc. The board declared the FMGE result for June session on August 23.

Candidates can download the FMGE 2023 scorecard through the official websites at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will notify the schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE June 2023 pass certificates separately.

According to the board, the certificates will be distributed to qualified candidates only after the submission of original documents and completion of the verification of identity process.

On qualifying for the FMGE exam 2023 for the June session, foreign medical graduates will be granted permanent or provisional registration by the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council to continue their medical careers in India.

A total of 24,250 candidates appeared for the FMGE exam June session of which 21,180 candidates failed whereas 495 students were absent. The results of 116 candidates have been withheld.

Candidates who obtained a minimum score of 150 marks out of 300 are declared qualified in the FMGE exam.

Steps to download the scorecard for FMGE Result 2023:

Visit the official website of FMGE, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE 2023 scorecard link.

Enter your user ID and password and submit.

The FMGE 2023 scorecard will be displayed on your screen.

Download the FMGE scorecard 2023 and take a printout for future reference.