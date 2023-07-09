FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates At natboard.edu.in; Make Changes Till July 10

FMGE 2023 Correction Window Activates | Representative image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has begin the application correction window for the candidates of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023. Candidates who have registered for the medical exam can now edit the application form if there is any mistake by visiting the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Students can upload photograph, signatures and thumb impression within this timeframe. The last date to make corrections in the FMGE 2023 application form for the candidates is July 10 till 11:55 PM. Meanwhile documents can be uploaded till July 13.

During this period, the Primary Medical Qualification Certificate (PMQC), eligibility certificate or admission letter, attestation of PMQC by Indian embassy concerned as well as proof of citizenship have to be submitted.

FMGE EXAM 2023 Guidelines to upload documents

Photograph: Passport size photo in 35 mm X 45 mm dimensions. The size of the photo should be less than 80 Kb, also the photo uploaded ought to be in JPG or JPEG format.

Signature: To upload the signature, draw a box of size 1.5 cm (height) x 3.5 cm (width). Use a dark blue or black ink pen to sign.

Thumb impression: The size of the photo must be less than 80kb and of the dimensions 1.5 cm X 3.5 cm. The image of the thumb impression should be uploaded in jpg or jpeg format only.