NBEMS starts application process for FMGE June 2023 at natboard.edu.in

application process for FMGE June 2023 | Pixabay

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 schedule. The board to begin the FMGE application process at 3 pm today, as per the notification issued on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE exam 2023 will be held by NBEMS on July 30.

Aspirants with medical qualification awarded by institutes abroad will have to qualify the FMG, screening test, to get provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India. FMG application form 2023 form is made available from today.

Read Also NBE releases NEET MDS 2023 result

Candidates will be able to apply for the FMGE June 2023 exam from May 31 to June 20. The NBE will allow applicants to edit forms from June 23 to 26. The FMGE admit card 2023 will be issued on July 25 at the official website.

Check NBE FMGE exam schedule June 2023:

Online application form: May 31 to June 20

Edit window: June 23 to 26

Final Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images: July 7 to 10

Admit card release date: July 25

Exam date: July 30

Result date: By August 30

Steps to apply for FMGE June 2023:

Visit the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Under the examination tab, click on FMGE from the screening test section.

The page will be redirected to the FMGE link.

Now, click on the application form link under the 2023 option.

The link will be activated at 3 PM on May 31.

Once active, candidates will have to enter the basic details and register.

After generating the password, login again and fill the application form.

Now upload the documents required as per specified format.

Review the details entered and submit the FMGE application form.