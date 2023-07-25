FMGE 2023: Admit Card Released At natboard.edu.in; Check Details Here

FMGE 2023: Admit Card Released At natboard.edu.in | Representative image

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has recently released the Admit Card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website - natboard.edu.in.

The official notification stated that “In such cases, the entire fees will be forfeited. Issuance of admit card in any previous session(s) of FMGE shall not be a ground to issue an admit card for FMGE June 2023 as well for such candidates who are declared ineligible for FMGE June 2023 due to incomplete applications."

Steps to download FMGE 2023 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE - natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the 'FMGE 2023 Admit Card' link on the website's homepage. Click on it to proceed to the login page.

Step 3: On the login page, candidates must enter their unique login credentials, including their user ID and password. These credentials were provided during the registration process.

Step 4: Following that, candidates will find the option to download their FMGE 2023 Admit Card. Click on the download button to initiate the process.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, such as their name, registration number and so on.

Step 6: Take a print out for future references

The FMGE June 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, and the result is expected to release on August 30.

Candidates must note that the FMGE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document, and no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without it. Moreover, it is essential to carry a valid photo ID proof along with the admit card to the examination center.

