FORDA Writes Letter To Union Health Minister On Confusion Over NExT Exam

Since the introduction of the National Exit Test (NExT) by the National Medical Commission (NMC), there is a lot of confusion amongst students and medical fraternity. In this process the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has written a letter to the Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya urging the minister to listen to students' concerns and sought out clarifications regarding the same.

FORDA writes, "The publication of the NExT Gazette has caused significant confusion among students. Despite the NMC's notification for the NExT being issued almost four years ago, it appears that the level of preparedness for this gazette is quite poor. The lack of clarity and detailed information has left students and medical professionals uncertain about the implementation and impact of these regulations."

According to the NMC Act, the National Exit Test (NExT) will serve as a common qualifying final-year MBBS exam, a licentiate exam to practise modern medicine and for merit-based admission to postgraduate courses and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates who want to practise in India.

FORDA has highlighted these concerns:

Assessment of the exam

Official announcement regarding the 2019 batch of medical students.

Lack of clarity regarding FMGE status within NExT

Lacking student-centric approach

@FordaIndia Tweets, "We request @MoHFW_INDIA to come to the rescue of students. Their feedback is essential. Please listen to them!"

Hello @NMC_IND, what surprise is NExT?!

The gazette is like a riddle wrapped in a mystery!



We request @MoHFW_INDIA to come to the rescue of students. Their feedback is essential. Please listen to them!@mansukhmandviya @OfficeOf_MM @ianilradadiya @DghsIndia#NEXTEXAM #MedEd pic.twitter.com/tc1cRtHd2B — FORDA INDIA (@FordaIndia) July 7, 2023

"A Qualifying exam cannot be as strict as a Competitive exam. Its imposition undermines the confidence and motivation of students, discouraging them from taking risks and hindering their ability to showcase their true potential, " it added.

The Medical organization has requested the Ministry of Health to reconsider this provision and urges the adoption of an assessment system that promotes positivity and rewards genuine knowledge and skill.

The letter further points out the concerns of FMGs (Foreign Medical Graduates), "The current gazette does not adequately explain the details and policies concerning FMGE candidates, leaving them in a state of confusion and uncertainty. It is imperative that the MC promptly rectify this issue and provide unambiguous guidelines and eligibility criteria for FMGE candidates in relation to the NExT."

Recently when Mandaviya was asked whether NExT will create additional stress for medical students, he said, "No student is required to undergo any stress. I'm not bringing the 2019 batch under NExT. I will bring the 2020 batch under it."

"The other thing is that I will not consider the final exam as NExT....Give the degree, but after giving the degree, registration will only be done when you pass NExT. This means NExT equals NEET," added the minister.

The government and NMC will not take any decision that will create confusion among students, the minister added.