NMC To Conduct Webinar on NExT Exam Today At 2:30 With Medical Colleges, MBBS Students

The NMC also organised a mock webinar on June 26 at 2.30 PM in order to check technical glitches | Representative image

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is all set to organise a webinar on National Exit Test (NExT) today, June 27, 2023, at 2:30 pm in which the Chairman, NMC will address all final year MBBS students along with faculty of all the medical colleges (Private of govt) in order to remove apprehensions and stress built around proposed National Exit Test (NExT) examination.

All medical colleges have been instructed to participate in the webinar, according to the internal notice released by the NMC. Applicants should be aware that each medical college will only be permitted a single login window. Even the final MBBS students have been requested to participate in the commission’s webinar.

The NMC will be organising a mock webinar a day prior to the event day on June 26 at 2.30 PM in order to check technical glitches. “All medical colleges are requested to join the webinar one hour prior to the actual scheduled timing at 1.30 PM and make suitable arrangements in their lecture hall with proper audio-video,” directed the NMC.

The upcoming exam NExt is going to replace the NEET PG 2023 exam for final year MBBS students as well as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination, FMGE Screening Test. It will be held in two phases - Part 1 and Part 2 exam. Part 1 will focus on the theory paper and part 2 will focus on the practical exam.

Read Also NMC Withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2023, Official Notice