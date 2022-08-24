Five tips for finding student accommodation in Glasgow, UK

Glasgow, Scotland | iStock images

Finding somewhere to live when you are a student can be exciting, but also daunting at the same time. As students tend to look for accommodation at similar times of the year, here are five useful tips to help you find accommodation in the student city of Glasgow, as explained by Paul Shannon, Social Media Officer, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK :

Paul Shannon

Decide what setup you’re looking for

Deciding whether you want to stay in university-owned accommodation, private student accommodation or a private rented house or flat should be the first decision you make. This will help narrow down your search and also help you consider how much you can realistically afford for your accommodation.

Start your search early

With three major universities and another on the outskirts of the city, it's no surprise that Glasgow is home to the UK's largest academic community outside of London. Glasgow becomes home to a diverse, multicultural, and thriving community of international students every year. To find accommodation that is tailored to your needs, start your search as soon as you’ve decided to make Glasgow your study destination – leaving it too late will make it even more competitive to secure accommodation.

Weigh up the pros and cons

With a growing community of international students in the city, there is a wide range of new and exciting student accommodation developments available to suit everyone’s needs. Don’t forget to list the pros and cons of each provider. How far is it from your university? Will there be additional transport costs? Are there extra facilities and amenities on offer, such as a gym, social spaces, etc?

Use online resources

Searching for accommodation remotely can be challenging – especially when you are in another country! Check out online reviews, read forums and connect with current students at the university you plan to join. There will often be Facebook or WhatsApp groups where you can connect with current students as well as like-minded freshers. You can use these groups to ask questions and even find flatmates!

Reach out for advice

If you don’t know where to start or find the process overwhelming, support will always be available. Get in touch with your university’s International Office, Student Accommodation Team, or Students’ Union who will be able to guide you.

Read Also Five questions you need to ask before studying in UK