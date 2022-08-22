Five questions you need to ask before studying in UK

Representational image |

The UK is home to some of the world’s best institutions and having one of them on your CV will make you stand out from the crowd and also give you the invaluable life experience of living abroad. Here are some questions you need to ask when planning for a study trip to the UK, as posed by Ivan Hutchins, Head of International Business Development, University of Essex:

Ivan Hutchins

How much will it cost?

Although the fees might seem high compared to India you need to look at university as an investment in your future.

There are also many scholarships available which you should always review. Check university websites for scholarships available to you at each institution and also check official sites such as the British Council website (https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships-funding) which lists countless options.

Fees can range from £3,500 to about £18,000 per year depending on the institution, the level of your course, and the type of course. You should contact the university you are interested in to check the fees and see whether they can tell you what the fees will be for future years

What course should I choose?

The top three tips for picking the right course are - research, research, and more research! The internet is your friend here and it is important to think hard about what you want from your university. Also, talk to university representatives in India who can give you more details. Think about where you could be in five years’ time, what opportunities each institution offers you, and what you can gain from your study period.

At UK universities you often have the opportunity to choose optional modules, in addition to your compulsory modules, to give you the flexibility to deepen an existing area of interest/research or explore beyond what you’re familiar with.

Do your market research into jobs you are interested in. Filter out a few job packs from job sites, find out the key skills required in the market, and start working on developing those skills and choosing modules that develop them.

But don’t forget it’s always best to pursue a degree in a topic you love and are interested in rather than struggling through a course you can’t stand. You’ll be more motivated and you are more likely to succeed in your studies.

You should also look at what extra-curricular opportunities are offered at a university and department level. Essex offers Data for All and Language for All programmes to all students plus study abroad opportunities and placement years

What are the language requirements?

Before applying to your dream universities, you must work out a robust strategy to meet the entry criteria for the UK’s world-leading institutions.

A key component is the ability to demonstrate English language skills as at the UK’s top institutions, degrees are underpinned both by theoretical knowledge and research methodology. Every university will list language requirements on its website and what language tests are accepted.

When you start your studies students are graded not only on their performance in exams, but also through a combination of methods like assignments, group work, and dissertations, all of which require an excellent command of the English language.

Some universities will provide extra support and preparation programmes to get you ready for your studies and to support you during your course. Ask questions and check websites for more information at each university.

In a more general sense, language ability and fluency are also essential for succeeding at job opportunities as well as integration into the community. So, it is worth spending time enhancing your language skills before you start the application procedure.

What is studying in the UK like?

Studying at university will be among the best years of every student’s young life and studying abroad gives them time to discover true passions, leave their comfort zone, and explore the world.

This is even truer in the UK as it is a multicultural country and is also immensely popular with international students. The UK is the second most popular destination for overseas students in the world.

Some universities offer online or in-person preparation programmes to get students ready for their studies. Check on university websites to see what is on offer.

Think about what kind of university you want to study at. Campus-based universities offer you easy access to clubs, societies, university facilities, and support, and they may be located on beautiful grounds. No matter what part of the UK you move to, you will find a mix of restaurants, nightlife, shops, and sporting activities to keep you interested.

The British also love to visit art galleries, bars, concerts, and open-air markets – so you will always find something to entertain yourself outside of class hours.

What do you want to do after your studies?

After your course, you might want to travel around the UK and Europe or you might want to return to India straightway to put your new skills into action.

UK universities are keen to support their students' and graduates' progress into the career they aspire to and many, including Essex, will provide career support after you graduate. Check university websites again to see what is on offer.

Studying in the UK also opens doors to start a new exciting working life in the UK. Indian graduates can take advantage of the Graduate Route launched in 2021 which allows you to stay for at least two years after finishing your degree to work or look for work. Indian students who have completed an Undergraduate or Master's Degree can apply to stay in the UK for up to two years after their studies. Ph.D. graduates can apply to stay for up to three years.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Indian students who want to take their next steps into employment in the UK. You also have the flexibility to gain work experience, undertake an internship, or work as a freelancer.

Once you have found suitable employment in the UK, you also have the chance to switch to a skilled work route and remain in the UK after your two or three years have come to an end.