Five tips to secure admission and scholarship in UK universities

Free Press Journal Study Abroad Guide 2022 |

Students seek constant guidance from their admission counsellors and recruitment officers nowadays as their eagerness to apply to universities is often further fueled by peer competition. So, below are the top tips to secure admission and scholarships to top universities in the UK, as explained by Priya Gidwani, Recruitment Advisor, University of Essex :

Priya Gidwani

Applying to the right program is the key

You must do a lot of research about the kind of programs available at the university under your subject of choice. If your interest in a Master's level lies in finance, you should dive deep into understanding which program captures your interest best.

It is really important for you as a student to read in detail about the kind of job and the industry your course might lead into. When looking at courses also review the mandatory modules and the professional accreditations it carries. It is also a good idea to research the prerequisites of the program so that you include the relevant information in your application.

Preparing your application

After you have chosen the program that you would like to enrol in, you shouldn’t procrastinate about your application to the university. For your application, you must be ready with clear copies of your passport, academic as well as work-related documents, your CV in case you have relevant work experience, two letters of recommendation, a statement of purpose, and an acceptable English language test score.

A detailed Statement of Purpose should be a key part of your application as it gives the department and the selector a glimpse into your profile, it should comprise your reason to choose the university, the program, and your career goal. In your statement, you must mention in detail about your gap years (if any), extra-curricular activities, internships, and any other relevant information.

UK universities often communicate with applicants via email. Therefore be sure to mention an active email address in your application and regularly check your email account for all university communications.

Fulfilling the English language Requirements

You must start preparing for the English language tests early on in this journey. It is often beneficial to invest in professional coaching for English language exams or get your hands on professional study material so you are properly prepared for the exam. In these English language exams, you have to perform on four parameters namely reading, listening, speaking, and writing, within a specific time limit.

Be careful in choosing your English language test centre and ensure it offers accredited tests such as IELTS which are recognized in the UK. Not having the correct test will delay your application. Full details of test requirements will be on the university website and usually included in the course information.

Benefit from scholarship support

Institutions such as the University of Essex offer an Academic Excellence Scholarship to students who meet the academic requirements. The Academic Excellence Scholarship comes with a 30-day deadline for students to accept the offer. You must accept the offer within the deadline to benefit from the scholarship. Scholarship details will be available on university websites. Students can also research scholarships provided by funding bodies like the British Council. Students need to think ahead as some of these scholarship schemes require you to apply one year ahead of time.

Always be ahead of the deadlines

It is highly recommended that you initiate the application process, your Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS) request, and visa application at the earliest possible moment and certainly ahead of the deadline announcements. University places are limited and in some programs such as business and management, they are in very high demand. This means there are high chances that some programs may close for applications six to eight months ahead of the intake.

Watch your emails for program closures, deposit deadlines, and CAS application deadlines. They are conveyed through emails so that all the applicants are aware and can take action way before the deadlines.

Visa services like priority and super priority are also overwhelmed this year because of the volume of applications. So, we highly recommend that you start your application process early to secure a seat at the program of your choice in time.

This column is part of a bouquet of tips being published all of August - a special offering by The Free Press Journal to help Indian students going abroad to study.