'First Say I Love You...': College Girl Students Thrash Shopkeeper For Misbehaving With Their Friend In Rajasthan's Kuchaman City; VIDEO Viral

Kuchaman City: In a shocking incident, a shopkeeper was thrashed by a group of college students after he allegedly misbehaved with one of their friends in Kuchaman City, Rajasthan. A video of the girls thrashing and parading the accused has surfaced on the internet and the video is going viral on social media. There are reports that the man asked the girl to say 'I Love You' before doing recharge on her mobile phone.

The incident reportedly occurred in Kuchaman City in Rajasthan as the girl reached the shop of the accused to get a recharge done on her mobile phone. The shopkeeper then asked the girl to say 'I love you' then only he will do the recharge. The shopkeeper reportedly said, "First say 'I love you,' then I'll do the recharge." The girl narrated the incident to her college friends after which they came to teach him a lesson.

A video has gone viral in which the girl students are seen thrashing the shopkeeper and also parading him. There are reports that the shopkeeper who is an e-Mitra operator and his shop is located at the Sikar Road bus stand closed the shop and attempted to flee the spot after the incident. However, the girls caught him and beat him after which they brought him back to the shop. They kept the shopkeeper hostage until the police arrived at the spot.

Some locals also joined the girls in beating and confronting the accused. They asked the girls to thrash him in the viral video. The police arrived at the spot and took the accused into their custody. There are reports that the shopkeeper grabbed the girl's hand and also used obscene language while attempting to harass her. The police have claimed that the girl has not filed a case against the shopkeeper, however, the police have initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.