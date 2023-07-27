 Filming Of College Girl In Washroom: NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads To Udupi To Monitor Case
Filming Of College Girl In Washroom: NCW Member Kushboo Sundar Heads To Udupi To Monitor Case

The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 02:55 PM IST
The NCW member said the incident was "extremely saddening". | Representative Image

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Kushboo Sundar said on Wednesday that she was heading to Udupi in Karnataka to look into the issue of the alleged recording of a video of a female student in a paramedical college washroom by her fellow students.

An FIR has been registered against three girl students of the college, identified as Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, over the incident. They have been suspended from the college - Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences - for allegedly filming a fellow student using a mobile phone inside a washroom.

The NCW member said the incident was "extremely saddening".

The issue has also triggered a political row, with the BJP announcing a statewide protest on Thursday demanding the arrest of the three Muslim students involved in the filming of a Hindu girl.

In a tweet, Kushboo Sundar said, "Heading to Udupi to look into the issue where girls were filmed in a washroom by their fellow girl college mates. It is extremely saddening to see children indulging in such activities. As a @NCWIndia member, I will be looking into the matter, speaking with the students, meeting the cops and visiting the college too. Nobody can play around with the dignity of women."

