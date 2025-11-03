 AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Indian Air Force Invites Applications For Flying, Technical And Non-Technical Posts At afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Indian Air Force Invites Applications For Flying, Technical And Non-Technical Posts At afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Indian Air Force Invites Applications For Flying, Technical And Non-Technical Posts At afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 01/2026 notification, inviting applications for Flying and Ground Duty branches. Registration starts on November 10 and ends on December 9, 2025. Courses will commence in January 2027.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: The short notice for AFCAT 01/2026 has been posted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), encouraging qualified applicants to apply online for the Flying and Ground Duty branches. Applications will be accepted between November 10, 2025, and December 9, 2025. The announcement was published in the Employment Newspaper. Applications must be submitted using the official websites at https://afcat.edcil.co.in or https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Important dates

Notification publication: November 8–14, 2025 (Employment Newspaper)

Online application starts: November 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM

FPJ Shorts
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Offer Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Services For Pensioners
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Directs SIT To File Chargesheet In Zubeen Garg Case By December 8 - VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
Mumbai Metro Line 4 Installs 450-Ton Steel Span Overnight At Bhandup Junction, Marks Major Milestone - Video
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending
UPI Transactions Hit Record High Of ₹27.28 Lakh Crore In October, Driven By Festive Spending

Online application ends: December 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM

Course commencement: January 2027

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years

Age Calculation Date: January 1, 2027

Age Relaxation: As per government rules

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch: Must have a B.Tech or graduate degree in a relevant subject.

Ground Duty (Technical): Must possess a degree in a designated technical field.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Must hold a graduate degree in a recognized non-technical discipline.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Application fees

Fee Amount: ₹550 for all categories (General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD).

Mode of Payment: Online only.

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Note: The fee is non-refundable once paid.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Steps to apply

Step 1: Register for a new account at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Step 2: Enter your personal information, educational background, and preferred branch.

Step 3: Upload the necessary files, along with a current photo and signature.

Step 4: Use the online payment portal to pay the Rs. 550 application fee.

Step 5: Send in the finished application and save the confirmation page for your records.

Click here to direct apply

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates must qualify the AFCAT written test.

SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Document Verification: Original documents will be verified for eligibility.

Medical Examination: Final medical fitness will be assessed by authorised military medical boards.

Final Selection: Based on performance in all stages and medical fitness.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

SRMJEEE PG 2026: Registration Window Opens; Check Exam Dates Here

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

NEET PG 2025 Kerala Counselling: CEE Releases Provisional Merit List For 5,884 Candidates

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

MICA Launches 'Social Media Influencer Programme' To Empower Creators To Turn Content Into Career

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Orders Probe After Video Shows Disabled Child Beaten In School

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: City Slip Out Today At ssc.gov.in, Admit Card To Be Released Soon