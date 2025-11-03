AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Indian Air Force Invites Applications For Flying, Technical And Non-Technical Posts At afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT

Indian Air Force AFCAT 2 | Official Website

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: The short notice for AFCAT 01/2026 has been posted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), encouraging qualified applicants to apply online for the Flying and Ground Duty branches. Applications will be accepted between November 10, 2025, and December 9, 2025. The announcement was published in the Employment Newspaper. Applications must be submitted using the official websites at https://afcat.edcil.co.in or https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Important dates

Notification publication: November 8–14, 2025 (Employment Newspaper)

Online application starts: November 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM

Online application ends: December 9, 2025, at 11:30 PM

Course commencement: January 2027

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Eligibility criteria

Age Limit:

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): 20 to 26 years

Age Calculation Date: January 1, 2027

Age Relaxation: As per government rules

Educational Qualification:

Flying Branch: Must have a B.Tech or graduate degree in a relevant subject.

Ground Duty (Technical): Must possess a degree in a designated technical field.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical): Must hold a graduate degree in a recognized non-technical discipline.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Application fees

Fee Amount: ₹550 for all categories (General, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PwD).

Mode of Payment: Online only.

Payment Methods: Debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Note: The fee is non-refundable once paid.

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Steps to apply

Step 1: Register for a new account at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/.

Step 2: Enter your personal information, educational background, and preferred branch.

Step 3: Upload the necessary files, along with a current photo and signature.

Step 4: Use the online payment portal to pay the Rs. 550 application fee.

Step 5: Send in the finished application and save the confirmation page for your records.

Click here to direct apply

AFCAT 01/2026 Notification Released: Selection process

Written Examination: Candidates must qualify the AFCAT written test.

SSB Interview: Shortlisted candidates will appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview.

Document Verification: Original documents will be verified for eligibility.

Medical Examination: Final medical fitness will be assessed by authorised military medical boards.

Final Selection: Based on performance in all stages and medical fitness.