CCTVs installed outside washroom in a college in Azamgarh, UP; Students raise objection

CCTVs outside washroom in UP school | Representative Image

In an unusual incident in a college in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, the authorities have installed CCTV cameras outside the washroom to catch water tap thief.

A report by India today says, Students of DAV PG College in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh staged a protest outside the principal’s office after the college authorities installed CCTVs outside the toilet to catch the water tap thief.

The report further says, students were annoyed after they came to know about the CCTVs outside toilets. They raise their voice against the invasion of privacy.

In response, the college authorities said, “Water taps are regularly being stolen from the campus. The CCTV cameras have been installed for security. However, one of the cameras got directed inside the toilet by mistake. An order has been issued to remove it and reinstall it at another place.”

According to sources, the principal of the college said, “Alternative arrangements have been made to keep an eye on the theft of taps. Taking cognizance of the situation, I have taken corrective steps.”