Experts oppose Delhi school closure after COVID spike

Representative Image |

As health professionals oppose school closures, the spike in Covid cases in Delhi has rekindled concerns for school-aged youngsters, leading the institutions to develop online classrooms and taped lectures for those who are ill.

The seniors and the younger cohort are not adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour, according to the health experts, who believe that it is necessary to encourage it. As a response, school administrations are implementing solutions like sending recorded lectures to sick students, permitting online sessions for those who are isolated, and postponing study abroad trips.

"We are all aware that COVID-19 is not over yet. We have instituted a proper mechanism of checks to ensure that a student's health is not negated and undermined. Unwell students are isolated and dropped off at their homes so that they can have proper rest and others can study without apprehensions or worries," said Anshu Mital, Principal of MRG School, Rohini.

"We also send recorded lectures to unwell students so that they do not lag behind in studies. Students are receiving proper training to give priority to hygiene and sanitisation through health-centric workshops organised for them. Proper social-distancing is being followed as usual," she added.

Although the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning, according to Shubhi Soni, head of The Shri Ram Wonder Years in Rohini, closing schools is not an option because students have grown accustomed to set routines and study schedules that must not be disturbed because doing so could hinder their recovery from the lockdown.

"The health of students should also not be compromised, which is why we are taking necessary precautions of temperature checks and isolation measures for students who are ill. We are also sending worksheets to them so that they do not miss out on studies and can comfortably learn from their homes as well.

"School trips have been put on hold for a while. Outside food is not allowed, and we are facilitating hygienic meals for students. Students are encouraged to bring home-cooked food and abstain from sharing meals with peers," she said.