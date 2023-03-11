Exam season arrives! Pediatrician suggests these eating habits to manage stress, anxiety

It is important to have a healthy, heavy and filling breakfast before the exams | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Mumbai: Exams! The word itself stresses out both, children and parents. Keeping in good health is imperative during the exam season and food plays an important role in doing so.

Many types of food can lead to gastritis, abdominal discomfort, and bloating. Some varieties of food can even cause sleepiness and lethargy.

Hence, what is most important is the type and the quantity of food that is being consumed before exams. To figure out the perfect food formula, we need to understand what happens to the human body during exams.

Good breakfast for good marks

Exams are an inevitable part of every student's academic journey and cannot be evaded. During these exam times eating regular and healthy meals and snacks will help your child stay nourished.

Having breakfast is an essential component of the diet. Missing breakfast is deleterious as long hours of fasting leads to a drop in blood sugar level and this affects cognition and focus, which is imperative during examinations.

If your tends to get nauseous and avoids eating due to exam nervourness, make sure they still take the time to eat small portions.

It is important to have a healthy, heavy and filling breakfast before the exams. Their brain will need the energy from food to work efficiently, and eating before an exam will ensure that your child's mental focus is kept on the exam and not on their hunger.

A hungry child cannot concentrate on their studies and loses focus. Attention is hampered and exam performance declines. Hence, it is necessary to ensure that your kids enjoy their meals and snacks.

Foods to increase alertness

There are certain kinds of food that increase alertness, enhance memory retention, and can increase energy levels and general well-being of students.

Such healthy food choices on exam day include protein-rich foods such as eggs, nuts, cottage cheese and yoghurt. A good breakfast combination might include whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk, porridge, muesli or eggs and toast with jam. For Indians, vegetable-rich poha, or oats with nuts, fruits like bananas, apples, pears, papaya, chikoo may be given. Ragi/ sooji idli or dosa can also be given. Dry fruits and nuts are also concentrated sources of energy and should be given.

It is best to avoid foods rich in carbohydrates and oily food as they will induce sleep and cause gastritis. Nutritionists suggest the intake of oranges, bananas, apples and grapes and green leafy vegetables for students to reduce their stress.

Diet tips to remember as exams inch closer: