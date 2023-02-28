Exam stress: Students down with nausea, stomach ache, body pain, sleeplessness and fever

Bhopal: School staff prepare for MP Board examination on Tuesday. Exam will commence from March 1 | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing board examinations have caused enormous stress to some students who have complained about nausea, diarrhoea, headache, stomach pain, body ache and sleeplessness. Some of them were so stressed that they had decided not to take exams. Many students are visiting doctors and counsellors with their parents.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Satyakant Trivedi told Free Press that he had been getting cases of psychosomatic disorders, vomiting, headache, and fast heartbeat among students due to exam stress.

“I received complaints wherein students were so stressed that they had decided not to take exam. But after counselling, they appeared for exam,” Dr Trivedi said, and added that he got two or three such cases daily. “But cases may be more because most students and parents take it as physical rather than psychological problems. So, they consult physicians not psychiatrists,” he added.

Paediatric neurologist Dr Rohit Joshi said he received 10 to 15 cases of students who were down with diarrhoea, headache, abdomen pain, body aches, abnormal behaviour in last one week. “Basically, these are symptoms of psychological problems, which occur due to exam stress,” he told Free Press.

“I have seen around 8-10 cases of anxiety, lack of concentration and sleeplessness in a week among students due to exams,” said psychiatrist Dr Ruma Bhattacharya. She said she received such cases online from places like Shujalpur, Shajapur. “I try to counsel them. But if I find it severe, then I prescribe medicines,” she added.

Counsellor Gaurav Shrivastava said, “Most students who prepare for exams at last moment are stressed, which causes anxiety.”

MP board class X exams from today

The class X exams conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education will begin on Wednesday. The first paper will be of Hindi subject. In all, 103 exam centres have been set up in Bhopal for the exams, School Education Department official said.