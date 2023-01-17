e-Paper Get App
PM Modi's 34 mantras will help students to beat exam stress: JK LG Manoj Sinha

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday released Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book “Exam Warriors” in Hindi, Urdu and English languages here.

In this path-breaking, bestselling book “Exam Warriors”, the prime minister has outlined a refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm, Sinha said.

Interacting virtually with students and teachers from across the JK, the Lt Governor said, "The 34 mantras given by the prime minister in this book are not just to be read and memorised, but we all should try to imbibe them in our lives so that the exam becomes an occasion of celebration and not of stress".

“Honourable PM's 34 mantras for students, teachers and parents will beat the exam stress and help the exam warriors appearing for board exams to deal with anxiety and stress,” he added.

The current generation is fortunate to have the National Education Policy 2020. It is the responsibility of us all to implement it in letter and spirit, the Lt Governor said.

He said the school education in JK is going in the right direction with many breakthrough initiatives of the department like reducing the dropout ratio and increasing the enrollment rate.

