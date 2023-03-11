Mumbai: Class 10 students fooled by viral fake exam schedule, miss SSC Hindi Paper

Students can access the official Class 10 SSC Timetable from the Maharashtra Board website at - mahahsscboard.in | PTI (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A number of class 10 students who are in the midst of their Maharashtra SSC board exam have reportedly fallen victim to a fake exam timetable that went viral on the internet. Following the bogus timetable, students who were to appear for their Second Language (Hindi) exam failed to turn up for their paper, state media reports.

According to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) official timetable, the Hindi exam as a second language was scheduled for March 8.

However, the same exam was listed for March 9 in the fake schedule that went viral, confusing many students who did not appear for their Hindi paper.

The parents of these students, on Friday, made a request for a special examination which was declined by the school education minister, Deepak Kesarkar, while saying that the exam board is not at fault in this case.

“The students were repeatedly told not to believe the viral schedule on social media, but they believed it anyway. They will now have to take the supplementary exam which will be held in July,” said School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar as per a Hindustan Times report.

Students can access the official Class 10 SSC Timetable from the Maharashtra Board website at - mahahsscboard.in