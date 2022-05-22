Exam okay but centres no good, say NEET PG candidates

Following the NEET-PG examination, candidates are opening up, expressing their views on the exam, primarily the centers.

While many candidates criticize the management at exam centers, others express their disappointment with the poor facilities.

A candidate, who did not wished to remain anonymous, took the exam at iON Digital ZONE Cityland, Amravati, and reported that the heat made it difficult to take the test.

"There were above 600 students sitting in 1 hall, and only 4-5 fans were running, that too, slowly. 4-5 fans for those many students? With that many students, it was too bad. Everyone was sweating, and I couldn't even get a grip on my mouse. We asked them for a table fan or a cooler at least. They didn't do anything," he said.

In addition, he told Free Press Journal that many centers didn't even have washrooms.

"At least they should provide basic facilities like washrooms, fan if not, cooler or AC and a clean space," he concluded.

Echoing similar opinions, many other candidates have tweeted complaining about their centers for the same reasons.

@Vrsh_elfsonexol on Twitter wrote that he had to wait a long time for registration.

"My center didn't even provide pens and masks. I had to wait a long time for registration because many halls' biometrics weren't working. INICET exam centers were better than the ones NEET PG had," his tweet read.

Another Tweet by a candidate with the username @Vivekpandey21

said that the exam fees and the facilities provided did not go hand in hand.

As for the center conditions, a candidate, Vibha. P claimed that there was feces on the restroom floor.

"Moreoever, the waiting area was extremely bad. A guy came in late, and the management didn't allow him, so he started to beat people up. Nobody knew how to handle the situation. Just before the exam was about to end, he came back. By this time, it had got violent, and the management didn't let us come out for an hour until the police came and took him away," she said.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 03:22 PM IST