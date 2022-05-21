NEET PG aspirants find exam moderate

The NEET PG 2022 exam was eventually completed today, May 21, 2022, after much uproar over the demand for a postponement. Aspirants were relieved that the exam is finally concluded. The majority of NEET PG candidates assessed today's exam as moderate.



The candidates who had appeared for the NEET PG exam reviewed the paper as balanced. "The exam was pretty lengthy, but for me the exam was moderate, said Dr. Shriya Yadav. "40 percent clinical questions were asked and 30 percent direct on liners. An average candidate could easily attempt. I was able to complete the paper in the given time," she added.



Aspirants were initially concerned about the preparation time since many of them only had 15 days to cover 19 subjects, but following the NEET PG 2022 exam, they were able to attempt the exam. "I was able to complete the exam within the given time frame. However, it wasn't up to my satisfaction as our revision time was compromised due to the ongoing confusion over the date of the exam," said Dr. Vibha Prakash



On Friday, May 13, the Supreme Court refused to postpone NEET PG 2022. The postponement of NEET PG would bring "chaos and uncertainty," according to a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, and would affect a significant number of students who had enrolled for the exam, as well as cause unavailability of doctors and seriously affect patient care.

