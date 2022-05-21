NEET PG 2022 exam concludes, check result date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) was held on May 21, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). There were 200 multiple-choice questions taken from the MBBS curriculum such as Pre-Clinical, Para-Clinical, and Clinical.



Authorities will not share the official NEET PG 2022 answer key due to the Non-disclosure agreement (NDA), hence the result will be announced soon. On June 20, the NBE will release the NEET PG 2022 result PDF. Aspirants should review the NEET PG 2022 result for further information.



The NBE will disclose the NEET PG 2022 result in the form of a merit list, which will include the candidate's roll number, marks (out of 800), and rank. Candidates will only be regarded qualified for the postgraduate medical exam if they meet the minimal qualifying cutoff.



Here's how to download NEET PG 2022 result:



1.Go to nbe.edu.in and click on NEET PG 2022 tab

2. Select "NEET PG 2022 result" link.

3. Download NEET PG result PDF.

4. Verify the details mentioned in the result PDF

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 12:46 PM IST