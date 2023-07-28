ETS Official India Reveals Important Changes, Format, Strategic Tips In New TOEFL

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia breaks down all you need to know about ETS TOEFL 2023. |

For students planning to pursue education in an English-speaking country, TOEFL iBT holds immense significance as it serves as a vital piece of their admissions portfolio. It provides an evaluation of your English language proficiency and assesses your ability to comprehend English across all communication skills – listening, reading, speaking, and writing.

Recognized and embraced by a vast network of institutions spanning more than 160 countries, TOEFL enjoys widespread acceptance by 12,000+ colleges, universities, and institutions worldwide, including 100% acceptance among prestigious colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Considering the significance TOEFL iBT holds for students planning to pursue education in English-speaking countries, it's worth noting that the number of Indian students going abroad for higher education has seen a remarkable increase. According to recent data from the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), the number of Indian students flying abroad for higher education surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reaching an impressive 6,48,678 until November 2022.

With such a substantial number of students venturing overseas, early preparation and effective routines become crucial in reducing exam anxiety and boosting confidence on test day. This article explores the latest modifications to the TOEFL exam and provides valuable strategic tips to help test-takers effectively prepare and achieve success.

Format of the Enhanced TOEFL Exam Starting Late July 2023

The TOEFL exam thoroughly evaluates individuals' English language proficiency by assessing their competence in the four core language skills.

Strategic Tips for Effective TOEFL Preparation

Reading Section: The Reading section evaluates a test-taker's ability to understand and analyse complex academic texts. To excel in this section, explore a wide range of English texts, including newspapers, magazines, and online articles. You may want to consider topics that are relevant to the academic subjects covered in the test. While reading, aim to grasp the main ideas, identify supporting details, and discern the writer's tone and purpose. Take notes on key information and practice summarising the texts to enhance your reading comprehension skills.

Listening Section: The Listening section assesses the ability to comprehend spoken English in academic contexts. Listen to popular English podcasts during your free time. This not only helps improve your listening skills but also exposes you to various topics that can broaden your knowledge base. This exposure to various topics will broaden your knowledge base. For better concentration and multitasking abilities, enjoy the latest academic podcast episodes, make notes on key points, and practice summarising the content after each listening session. This will significantly enhance your listening skills and prepare you for success in the Listening section of the TOEFL test.

Speaking Section: The Speaking section evaluates spoken English proficiency and communication skills. Imagine having conversations about a topic that resonates deeply with you — might be your favourite book or a movie! Engage in practice conversations where you discuss and share opinions on them, and even debate about the latest trends. By recording and reviewing your responses, you can improve your pronunciation, fluency, and the organisation of your ideas.

Writing Section: The Writing section assesses writing skills, including grammar, vocabulary, and coherent expression of ideas. As sports are considered a national obsession in India, writing about cricket can allow you to express your thoughts, analyse memorable matches, discuss legendary players, and examine the impact of cricket on Indian society. Immerse yourself in cricket-related literature and articles to expand your vocabulary and knowledge. Practice timed essay writing to sharpen your ability to convey ideas effectively through your writing, making the TOEFL exam preparation both engaging and personally meaningful. All unscored test questions have been removed, and the "Writing for an Academic Discussion" now replaces the previous “Independent Writing task.” This new section focuses on evaluating a test-taker's ability to engage in academic discussions and present well-structured arguments on topics related to university or academic settings.

Leverage Free Test Prep Resources for TOEFL Success

For comprehensive preparation, ETS’s TOEFL Test Preparation: The Insider's Guide offers a highly interactive 6-week course. It includes instructional videos, short quizzes, collaborative discussion boards, and expert tips, enabling students to enhance their skills and knowledge effectively.

To assess their readiness, students can access the TOEFL iBT Free Practice Test , which provides real past test questions, along with correct answers and sample responses. Additionally, free practice sets are available for the Reading, Listening, Speaking, and Writing sections, offering valuable opportunities for practice and improvement.

Test takers can access dozens of sample questions for the new Writing for an Academic Discussion task, or check out ETS’s new collaboration with Preply®️ for one-on-one tutoring with a trained, independent tutor.

For students seeking additional resources, other test prep materials are available on the official website, including the Official TOEFL iBT Prep Course , TOEFL Practice Online, and the Official Guide to the TOEFL Test . strategies and authentic practice tests to further refine students' skills.

Maximise Your Preparation with Resource Library

Students can also explore tons of resources available on the official website of ETS , which provides for test-takers. With these resources at their disposal, students can confidently prepare for the TOEFL iBT test, enhancing their English language proficiency and increasing their chances of success. Diligent preparation, effective practice, and utilisation of these valuable tools will empower students to excel on the TOEFL iBT test and achieve their academic goals.

Remember, success in the TOEFL exam not only opens doors to educational opportunities but also paves the way for international career prospects. With dedication and strategic preparation, test-takers can navigate TOEFL with confidence and achieve their desired scores.

The author is the Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia.

