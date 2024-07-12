ETS Launches Free TOEFL Official Beginner's Guide For Indian Students |

ETS, the world’s largest educational assessment, research, and measurement organization and the owner of assessments such as TOEFL® and GRE®, today launched a specially curated TOEFL Official Beginners Guide for Indian students.

This book, which is specifically tailored for the Indian market and includes ETS-validated content, will be given free of charge to test takers in India.

Developed specifically for the Indian market, the TOEFL Official Beginner's Guide provides information that has been verified by the people who create the exam. Candidates will receive a genuine, extended practice exam in the book, along with answer keys, model answers, and audio files. They will also learn about the test's content and organisation, scoring, and extra resources for preparation from the book.

ETS, the largest non-profit worldwide testing organisation in the world, has led the way in offering Indian test takers and learners help. During the launch of this book, Omar Chihane Global General Manager of TOEFL said, “India is a priority market for ETS, and the ever-growing interest of study abroad aspirants in taking the TOEFL test is a key driver for us to continue to strengthen the prep support ecosystem."

Adding further, Sachin Jain, Country Manager India and South Asia at ETS said, “Last year, we launched TOEFL TestReady, an AI-based, self-paced learning platform, and now the TOEFL Official Beginner's Guide, which will be available to Indian test takers free of charge. We are confident that Indian students will benefit from these official learning resources, as much as they will help to optimize their preparation costs.”

Test-takers have access to TOEFL TestReady, a self-paced study resource, at www.toefltestready.org, if they would want to continue practicing.