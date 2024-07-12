Top 10 Universities In Europe As Per QS World Rankings 2025 | QS World Unviersity Rankings Facebook

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education analyst, has unveiled the second edition of the QS World University Rankings Europe. This ranking includes members of the Council of Europe and highlights the leading institutions across the continent.

In the 2025 edition, ETH Zurich has emerged as Europe's best university, rising to the top spot. Meanwhile, the University of Oxford, which previously held the number one position, has slipped to third place. Imperial College London has climbed to the second spot, showcasing its remarkable progress.

The rankings feature 685 institutions from 42 countries, including ten new universities making their debut. The United Kingdom leads in representation with 103 universities, followed by Turkey with 72, and Germany with 53.

Top 10 Universities in Europe for 2025:

1. ETH Zurich - Switzerland

2. Imperial College London - UK

3. University of Oxford - UK

4. University of Cambridge UK

5. UCL (University College London) - UK

6. The University of Edinburgh - UK

7. The University of Manchester - UK

8. King's College London - UK

9. Université PSL - France

10. EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne - Switzerland

QS insights on European higher education performance

"This edition enhances our comprehensive benchmarking tool for one of the world's most competitive higher education regions," said Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President of QS, in response to the release. "It enables institutions, policymakers, and prospective students to measure performance against international peers and gain valuable decision-making insights."

"QS is thrilled to celebrate ETH Zurich as Europe's top university, driven by progressive ESG strategies, student exchanges, and impactful research," Sowter continued. "The UK excels across indicators due to its esteemed reputation, global research collaborations, and sustainability. However, all countries have successes, highlighted by our extensive datasets, including global appeal, cross-border collaborations, and teaching capacity."