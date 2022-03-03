Eight-year-old girl raped by school teacher, manager in UP

Muzaffarnagar: On Thursday, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teacher and the school's manager, according to authorities.

According to them, the girl is a Class 3 student at a private school in the Kotwali police station area.

After coming home from school, the girl narrated her ordeal to her parents. Based on a complaint filed by her father, the two accused were arrested. They have been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The victim was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination. Her report confirmed rape, the police said.

