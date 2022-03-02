Offline exams mandatory, says Education Minister Uday Samant

Uday Samant in a press conference on Wednesday delared that it is mandatory to take the offline examinations by Mumbai University.

It is necessary to provide educational facilities to the students keeping in view the changing times, said Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant on Wednesday.

"Now that Corona's influence is waning, we need to turn to offline testing. Care will also be taken to ensure that no student is deprived of the examination. STs are still not permitted in some areas. We will make alternative arrangements for the students who are not able to take the exam, but now in any case, offline exams will have to be continued," Said Samant.

A review meeting was held at Kalina Campus regarding various issues of Mumbai University. The meeting was attended by Ajit Baviskar of Higher and Technical Education Department, Sonali Rode, Co-Director, Mumbai Division, Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice Chancellor, Sudhir Puranik, Registrar, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, MMRDA.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Samant said that Mumbai University is internationally renowned. It is necessary to further enhance the quality of this university and provide better educational facilities to the students. The state government will co-operate for the necessary infrastructure.

"The university administration should work seriously with regard to the library of Mumbai University, very old texts available here need to be preserved and nurtured. Students sit in this building for study," he added.

Samant also directed that the necessary permissions should be given by the concerned for immediate relocation of the library to the new library with special care to prevent any mishap there.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:44 PM IST