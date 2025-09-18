 DUSU Elections 2025: Vote Counting To Begin Tomorrow At DU North Campus
DUSU Elections 2025: The counting of votes for the DUSU Elections 2025 will begin tomorrow, September 19, at DU’s North Campus. This year’s polls saw around 2.8 lakh eligible voters across 52 colleges, with 35% turnout recorded till 2:30 PM. The presidential race remains tight between ABVP, NSUI, and SFI-AISA, each offering distinct student-focused agendas.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
DUSU Elections 2025 | Image: IANS

DUSU Elections 2025: The venue is all set for the vote counting of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025-26, to start tomorrow, September 19, at 8 AM in the University Sports Stadium, North Campus, Multipurpose Hall.

Venue for counting of votes notification

Venue for counting of votes notification | DU official Website

Polling concludes this evening in two shifts, 8:30 AM to 1 PM for day colleges and 3 PM to 7:30 PM for evening colleges. Voter turnout was at 35% till 2:30 PM, according to media reports. Approximately 2.8 lakh students from 52 colleges are expected to vote in the elections, which will elect the president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary of DUSU, as well as college-level representatives.

Heavy Security and Surveillance

For smooth functioning, over 600 personnel have been deployed at the North Campus of Delhi by the Delhi Police. Of them, 160 police officers have been provided with body cameras, and CCTV cameras and drones are being utilised for live monitoring. Victory processions have also been barred by the Delhi High Court in the capital, instructing the police and university administration to ban law and order disturbances.

Clean Campaigning Under Watch

The elections this year have been made remarkable by the fact that college and hostel walls have been kept free of posters and graffiti. The University has strongly applied the Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement guidelines, keeping the campus environment clean.

Metro Pass to Menstrual Leave: Key Promises Driving the DUSU Presidential Race

The presidential contest in the DUSU Elections 2025 has emerged as a battle of visions, with each leading candidate pitching distinct priorities. ABVP’s Aryan Maan is wooing students with promises of subsidised metro passes, campus-wide free Wi-Fi, and upgraded sports facilities. NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has centred her campaign on hostel reforms, student safety, and menstrual leave for women. Anjali of the SFI-AISA combine is demanding fee rollbacks, more effective grievance redressal, and gender sensitisation programs.

With counting tomorrow, suspense runs high as to who will head one of India's most powerful student unions, an institution that has made campus politics and even shaped future national leaders.

