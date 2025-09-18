 DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges EVM Manipulation In DU Student Union Elections; Video
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI Presidential Candidate Alleges EVM Manipulation In DU Student Union Elections; Video

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI presidential candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has alleged EVM tampering and unfair practices in the ongoing DUSU Elections 2025. She claimed blue ink markings favouring ABVP candidates were found across multiple DU colleges and called for transparency and accountability.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
NSUI Candidate Alleges EVM Tampering Across DU | Image: X

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections are underway, with polling being conducted in two shifts: 8:30 AM to 1 PM for day colleges and 3 PM to 7:30 PM for evening colleges. Around 2.8 lakh students across 52 colleges are eligible to vote for key positions, including president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary, along with college-level representatives.

Allegations of EVM Tampering

NSUI presidential candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary has raised serious allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering in multiple DU colleges. She claimed that blue ink markings, favouring ABVP candidates, were found on EVMs across campuses, from Hansraj College to Kirorimal College.

"Every EVM has blue ink marking the name of the candidate from the ABVP, from Hansraj College to Kirorimal College," she said in a video on X.

“Teachers are involved in these unfair practices. Despite my repeated protests, EVMs continue to show markings for ABVP candidates. One of my supporters has been assaulted since polling began. I have worked tirelessly throughout the year, but these conditions make it extremely difficult for ordinary students like me to contest fairly,” she added.

article-image

Candidate Demands Action

The NSUI candidate has urged both the Delhi University administration and the Delhi government to ensure transparency and accountability. She highlighted that despite requesting teachers not to interfere, the machines were allegedly tampered with again when she stepped away.

The allegations have sparked concern among students and election observers, raising questions about the integrity of the voting process in this year’s DUSU elections. Officials have yet to comment on the claims.

Polling in Progress

Voting continues in all 52 colleges, with results expected to decide the leadership for DUSU for the upcoming term. Students and political groups are closely monitoring developments, given the high-stakes nature of the campus elections.

