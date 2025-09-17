DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership

DUSU 2025 Elections: DU Students Head to Polls Today, Results Tomorrow | File Image

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, to be held today, September 18, will see a tough three-cornered battle between ABVP, NSUI, and SFI-AISA as the major players. More than 2.75 lakh students are expected to cast their votes this year. Along with new security arrangements, stronger enforcement of Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, and heightened vigilance against malpractice, the polls are expected to be more regulated than ever.

Polling Timings and Eligibility Rules

Voting will take place in two phases. For students attending day classes, voting will be between 8:30 am and 1 pm, while evening class students can vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Any student who reaches within these hours will be permitted to vote, as per DUSU guidelines.

According to the notification, the students are required to have valid ID cards. Second- and third-year students require their official college ID card, while first-year students who do not possess the ID card can vote with a fee receipt and any government-issued identity document.

Voting for the four central panel positions, president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary, will be conducted on electronic voting machines (EVMs), while college-level voting will still be done on ballot papers.

Top Contenders in DUSU 2025 Elections

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has declared a robust lineup with Aryan Maan as the presidential candidate. He is accompanied by Govind Tanvar as vice president, Kunal Choudhary for secretary, and Deepika Jha for joint secretary.

Visionary leadership and strong action define ABVP. Delhi University students have always placed their faith in us, and we will not let them down. Victory is in sight!



Vote For The ABVP Panel 3️⃣1️⃣3️⃣4️⃣#ABVP3134 #ABVP4DUSU pic.twitter.com/TfrlbeSIxc — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) September 17, 2025

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has nominated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as its candidate to be the face for president. Her party includes Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary, and Lavkush Bhadana for joint secretary.

✨5225✨



Every voice matters. Every vote counts.

This 18th September, stand with the panel that stands with students. ✊



📌 NSUI Panel 5️⃣2️⃣2️⃣5️⃣

5️⃣ Joslyn Nandita Choudhary – President

2️⃣ Rahul Jhansla – Vice President

2️⃣ Kabir – Secretary

5️⃣ Lavkush Bhadana – Joint Secretary… pic.twitter.com/CDnl8wiZ6F — NSUI (@nsui) September 17, 2025

The SFI-AISA alliance is fielding Anjali of Indraprastha College for Women as its candidate for the president's post. The alliance is also proposing Sohan Kumar for vice president, Abhinandana Pratyashi for secretary, and Abhishek Kumar for joint secretary.

Choose ballot number - 1-3-1-1 on September 18th.

Vote for SFI-AISA panel in DUSU!

ANJALI - 1 - President

SOHAN - 3 - Vice President

ABHINANDANA - 1 - Secretary

ABHISHEK - 1 - Joint Secretary



Choose the representatives of common students over money and muscle politics ✊#DUSU pic.twitter.com/4ehGWNSpqy — SFI Delhi (@SfiDelhi) September 16, 2025

Security and Anti-Defacement Drive

Following the Delhi High Court’s intervention last year, the university has imposed strict anti-defacement measures. Posters, graffiti, and wall writings have been banned. Colleges are under advisory to prevent candidates from luring students with recreational offers such as movie outings or park visits.

To ensure fair polling, Delhi Police has deployed additional forces, installed CCTV cameras, and equipped personnel with 160 body-worn cameras. Vehicles with tinted windows or missing number plates will face strict checks, as per the report by PTI.