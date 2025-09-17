 DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership

DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2025 are being held today, September 18, with over 2.75 lakh students eligible to vote. A three-way contest is underway between ABVP, NSUI, and the SFI-AISA alliance. Voting is being conducted in two phases under strict security.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
DUSU 2025 Elections: DU Students Head to Polls Today, Results Tomorrow | File Image

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, to be held today, September 18, will see a tough three-cornered battle between ABVP, NSUI, and SFI-AISA as the major players. More than 2.75 lakh students are expected to cast their votes this year. Along with new security arrangements, stronger enforcement of Lyngdoh Committee guidelines, and heightened vigilance against malpractice, the polls are expected to be more regulated than ever.

Polling Timings and Eligibility Rules

Voting will take place in two phases. For students attending day classes, voting will be between 8:30 am and 1 pm, while evening class students can vote between 3 pm and 7:30 pm. Any student who reaches within these hours will be permitted to vote, as per DUSU guidelines.

According to the notification, the students are required to have valid ID cards. Second- and third-year students require their official college ID card, while first-year students who do not possess the ID card can vote with a fee receipt and any government-issued identity document.

FPJ Shorts
DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership
DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For Leadership
Lucknow University Violence: 2 Students Injured As BBAU Vishwakarma Puja Clashes Escalate
Lucknow University Violence: 2 Students Injured As BBAU Vishwakarma Puja Clashes Escalate
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Hussainganj Drain, Rescue Operations Underway
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Boy Swept Away In Hussainganj Drain, Rescue Operations Underway
Bombay HC Rejects IMA Plea To Stop Registration Of CCMP-Qualified Homeopaths With MMC
Bombay HC Rejects IMA Plea To Stop Registration Of CCMP-Qualified Homeopaths With MMC

Voting for the four central panel positions, president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary, will be conducted on electronic voting machines (EVMs), while college-level voting will still be done on ballot papers.

Read Also
DUSU Elections 2025: Hostels For All, Safety, Career Support, And Affordable Fees Are Among Key...
article-image

Top Contenders in DUSU 2025 Elections

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has declared a robust lineup with Aryan Maan as the presidential candidate. He is accompanied by Govind Tanvar as vice president, Kunal Choudhary for secretary, and Deepika Jha for joint secretary.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has nominated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary as its candidate to be the face for president. Her party includes Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary, and Lavkush Bhadana for joint secretary.

The SFI-AISA alliance is fielding Anjali of Indraprastha College for Women as its candidate for the president's post. The alliance is also proposing Sohan Kumar for vice president, Abhinandana Pratyashi for secretary, and Abhishek Kumar for joint secretary.

Security and Anti-Defacement Drive

Following the Delhi High Court’s intervention last year, the university has imposed strict anti-defacement measures. Posters, graffiti, and wall writings have been banned. Colleges are under advisory to prevent candidates from luring students with recreational offers such as movie outings or park visits.

To ensure fair polling, Delhi Police has deployed additional forces, installed CCTV cameras, and equipped personnel with 160 body-worn cameras. Vehicles with tinted windows or missing number plates will face strict checks, as per the report by PTI.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For...

DUSU Elections 2025: Over 2.75 Lakh DU Students To Vote Today As ABVP, NSUI, SFI-AISA Battle For...

Mumbai News: Renowned Climate Activist Chetan Singh Solanki Resigns As Professor From IIT-B To Teach...

Mumbai News: Renowned Climate Activist Chetan Singh Solanki Resigns As Professor From IIT-B To Teach...

Delhi University To Hold DUSU Elections Tomorrow Amid Heavy Security

Delhi University To Hold DUSU Elections Tomorrow Amid Heavy Security

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move...

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association Announces 24-Hour Strike On September 18 Against Govt Move...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Approve 42% Reservation Bills For Backward Communities

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Approve 42% Reservation Bills For Backward Communities