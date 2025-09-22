 Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Kills Self After He Was Forced To Pay ₹10,000 Bill At Bar By Seniors In Hyderabad - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Jadhav Sai Teja | X/@umasudhir

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Hyderabad. A second-year engineering student died by suicide in his college hostel on Sunday night after he was allegedly ragged, harassed, and forced to pay a party bill at a bar by his seniors.

Before taking the extreme step, the victim recorded a final video in which he expressed fear and revealed that he had been assaulted and forced to spend money. He also pleaded for his life. Police are investigating both the ragging and the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

"I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me. They keep coming and demanding money," the victim said in Telugu in the video.

"They are also hitting me, and I’m very scared. They are coming to me, asking for money, and hitting me. What should I do? I’m going to die. Please save me," he added.

The student, originally from Adilabad district, was found hanging in his hostel room in Narapally.

According to police, the student had attended a party with friends at a bar, where an argument broke out over who would pay the bill. He was allegedly pressured to cover the cost, which amounted to ₹10,000, according to News18.

Police stated that he was assaulted by seniors and some local youths. Some reports also claim he was forced to consume alcohol.

The victim has been identified as Jadhav Sai Teja, a second-year BTech student at Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Narapally. Teja was found hanging in his room at Madhu Boys Hostel.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. They are reviewing the video and questioning individuals believed to be involved in the incident. The student’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

