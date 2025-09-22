 Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues
PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
Telangana: 29-Year-Old Science Teacher Dies By Suicide After Harassment By 2 Male Colleagues | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old teacher at a private school allegedly committed suicide at her house here after being "harassed" by two male colleagues, police has said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on September 19 and the woman's husband lodged a complaint at Adibatla police station, alleging that two teachers at her school were "harassing and behaving indecently" towards her, due to which she hanged herself, they said on Sunday.

The deceased, a science teacher, hailed from Assam.

The woman's husband, who was in Assam for business, was informed of his wife's death by the police.

Her husband, in a complaint lodged on September 20, stated that he and his wife, who had a love marriage eight years ago, moved to Hyderabad from Assam.

The complainant further accused that the duo had been harassing her for the past six months, though he had previously reprimanded them over the phone. However, he alleged that the harassment intensified after he left for Assam on September 15, ultimately leading his wife to take her own life, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the two teachers and they were taken into custody, police said. Further investigation is on.

