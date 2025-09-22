IBPS RRB 2025 Recruitment Update: Registration Extended Till September 28; 13,302 Vacancies Open

IBPS RRB 2025 Registration | Official Notification

IBPS RRB 2025 Registration: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline for registration for the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025, providing candidates with additional time to apply. Candidates are now able to apply for the 13,302 posts, up from the previous 13,217, until September 28, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can do so through the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Vacancy Details and Fee Structure

The recruitment drive includes posts for Officers (Scale I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Application charges for Officer Scale and Office Assistant positions are ₹850 for general category candidates and ₹175 for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM candidates. The enhancement of overall vacancies provides greater chances to job aspirants to join the banking industry.

Pre-Exam Training and Exam Schedule

IBPS has notified that Pre-Exam Training for shortlisted candidates will be carried out in November 2025, call letters will be issued in November–December. The preliminary exam would take place in the same month, while the results would be announced by December 2025 or January 2026. Call letters for the Mains exam in December–January will be followed, the Mains exam taking place in December 2025 or February 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Aspirants need to fulfil certain age and educational requirements as of September 1, 2025:

Office Assistant: Graduation in any field; Age 18–28 years

Officer Scale I: Graduation in any field; Age 18–30 years

Officer Scale II & III: Qualifications and experience relevant to the post in Finance, CA, IT, Law, Marketing, or Agriculture; Age 21–40 years

Age relaxations are available according to IBPS RRB regulations. Candidates are requested to register prior to the new deadline and remain informed about official announcements so that they will not miss crucial dates.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and upload the necessary details on the portal

Step 5: Click on the submit button and pay the application fees

Note: Download the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.