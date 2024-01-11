DU's Janki Devi Memorial College Signs MoUs with Uzbekistan Universities | Janki Devi Memorial College

New Delhi: Janki Devi Memorial College, a recognized women's college of the University of Delhi has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 2 Higher educational institutes in Uzbekistan on January 8, 2024. The college engaged in academic partnerships with the Samarkand State Institute of Economics & Service and Oriental University, Tashkent.

According to the Press statement by the college, by engaging in international academic collaborations, the institute seeks to create an enriching educational environment that promotes cross-cultural understanding and empowers students for global success in an interconnected world.

Prof. Swati Pal, Principal of Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi, formalized the agreements with Dr. Aslanova Dilbar Hasanovna, Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation, Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service, and Prof (Dr.) Murodjon Akhmedov, Rector, Oriental University.

Principal of the Janki Devi Memorial College said that with these collaborations, the college anticipate a fruitful partnership. "We are thrilled to align with these ambitious institutions that are pioneering groundbreaking work and shaping the minds of the next generation" said Professor Swati Pal.

MOUs make it easier to share information and academic resources

The college states that these memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are created to make it easier to share information and academic resources that are of mutual interest. Additionally, this partnership aims to encourage the exchange of faculty members, administrative and research staff, visiting scholars, and students, among other things.

Speaking about the importance of signing MoUs, Dr. Aslanova Dilbar Hasanovna, Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation, Samarkand Institute of Economics and Service, Uzbekistan, said, "This dialogue opens new opportunities for cooperation in the field of education, science, and culture. We are confident that our cooperation will be fruitful and will contribute to the development of our universities and strengthening of ties between our countries."

Prof (Dr.) Murodjon Akhmedov, Rector of Oriental University in Uzbekistan, emphasized the institution's goal to set a global standard for quality education, not just in Uzbekistan but worldwide.