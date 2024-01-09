National Law University Delhi To Release AILET LLM 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Today | Pixabay

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi is set to announce the seat allotment results for the second round of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) counselling for LLM programs on January 9. Aspiring candidates can access the AILET 2024 second provisional merit list for LLM through the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Key Dates:

AILET LLM 2nd merit list 2024 announcement: January 9, 11 am.

Admission confirmation fee payment deadline: January 15.

Third provisional merit list release: January 22.

Third round admission and counselling fee submission deadline: January 27.

Admission Process:

Successful candidates are required to pay an admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 by January 15.

The second provisional list for LLM will include details such as the candidate's All India Rank, admit card number, vertical reservation, and horizontal reservation.

Provisionally selected candidates must download their admission offer letter from their account. To confirm acceptance, they need to sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload it onto their AILET-2024 account, accompanied by a signed undertaking by both the candidate and their parents.

Fee Structure for LLM Programs:

Admission fee (one time): Rs 10,000.

Tuition fee (per annum): Rs 1,42,000.

Academic services and facilities (per annum): Rs 43,000.

Student welfare fund (per annum): Rs 7,000.

Utility services (per annum): Rs 20,000.

Refundable estate deposits (one time): Rs 25,000.

Total: Rs 2,47,000.

Candidates are urged to stay updated with the official website for further details and notifications regarding the AILET LLM 2024 admission process.