NLU Delhi Sets Deadline for AILET LLM and BA LLB Provisional Admission Confirmation | Pixabay

Candidates selected in the AILET LLM first provisional merit list for admission to National Law University (NLU Delhi) must complete the admission process by 11 am tomorrow. To confirm provisional admission, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 50,000.00.

The NLU Delhi emphasized that if candidates fail to confirm their admission by the stipulated time, the admission offer will be cancelled, and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in the merit order among those registered for online counseling. The portal for payment of the provisional admission confirmation fee and downloading provisional admission offer letters was activated from 11 am on December 28, 2023.

For candidates selected in the AILET BA LLB (Hons) program first provisional merit list, the deadline for completing the admission process is 11 am on January 4. Similar to the LLM program, a provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs. 50,000.00 must be paid. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the admission offer, and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in the merit order among those registered for online counseling.

Candidates considered for the first provisional merit list for the LL M program and BA LLB registered for online counseling and paid the fee by 11 am on December 26, 2023. The portal for payment and downloading of provisional admission offer letters for these candidates was activated from 11 am on December 29, 2023.